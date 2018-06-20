Salsa Taste Test

In a Target 8 consumer test we studied which salsa mid-Missouri tailgaters prefer.

For tailgaters good food is about as important as good football.

Salsa is a big crowd pleaser for tailgaters. Target 8 tested three local salsas: Jonnny Mo's, La Casita's, and Root Celler's salsa along with one national brand, Tostito's. Some testers got pretty specific in their answers.

Target 8 spent two and a half hours doing this taste test and the results were pretty interesting. Of the three local brands we tested, Root Celler's mild did the best. But overall Tostito's gets the title of best salsa.