Salvation Army Distributes Holiday Gifts

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 400 families picked up toys from the Salvation Army Wednesday. This amounts to more than 4,000 people receiving aide from the Jefferson City branch this year. The line extended out door at 8 a.m. as volunteers distributed thousands of donated toys. Major Kendall Matthews oversaw the distribution as people flooded the gymnasium until noon. Volunteers from Grace Episcopal Church, as well as college students, helped load the toys into cars of people receiving the donated gifts.



Parents signed up to receive the holiday gifts back in October and November. Families with a lower income, along with people with disabilities, can receive up to three toys per child. The Salvation Army has been doing this service since its opening in 1923.

