Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

JEFFERSON CITY - The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign at Capital Mall Saturday.

The group has a goal to raise $262,000, which is about $4,000 more than last year's target.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Rachel White said some donations are made through the mail, but most of the money raised comes from the red kettles.

"The majority of it is those coins and pennies that you drop in the kettle, thats what goes to support us and it really adds up," White said.

White said the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program will open Nov. 9. The program collects donated toys that will be given to families in need.

Capital Mall will be one of the main sites for donations of toys and clothes to be made.

Lt. Christopher White said he is blown away every year by the amount of money the community raises.

"Last year our goal was $257,500 and our community, as small as it is, surpassed that goal," White said.

White said the Salvation Army's shelter is the fullest it has been in months and there is an increase in the amount of people that need toys this year.