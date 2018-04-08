Salvation Army Lights Tree in JC

They hope to raise $100 and $1,000 this year. SalvationAarmy captain Terry Selvage says the spare change in the red kettles go a long way.

"Well, the money stays here in the community. It's used locally and it supports the programs like the emergency shelter or social services, utility assistance, rental evictions, food shelf, it covers all those programs we run in Jefferson City," said Selvage. Jefferson City alone has 18 kettles set up and will continue to ring bells December 23.

Reported by Mimi Ngyuen