Salvation Army Searching for Bell Ringer Volunteers

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army red kettle campaign started last week, but the Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers to participate in the program. The group is short on volunteers this season.

"We need more bell ringers because the more volunteer bell ringers we have out, the more money we generate," said Salvation Army Director of Special Services, Major Beth Trimmell.

Kelly Upham and her nine-year-old daughter Megan have volunteered ringing bells for the last three years. Upham said she volunteers because of its impact on Mid-Missouri.

"The Salvation Army just does so many good projects for the community," Kelly Upham said.

Trimmell said all of the money raised through the bell ringing program stays in the area, and more volunteers mean more money. Trimmell said people are more inclined to donate money to the Salvation Army if they see a friend or relative volunteering.

"If even five more people volunteer, it'd make a huge difference," Trimmell said.

The Salvation Army has paid people to ring bells, but Trimmell said the organization hopes it does not have to resort to that this year.

"It really helps us greatly to have volunteers," Trimmell said.

Upham said giving just a little time can make a big difference in the community.

"It's a good time to get people to give a little more so everybody can have a merry Christmas," Upham said.

The Salvation Army has bell ringing locations across the area. For information on how to volunteer at the Salvation Army, click here.