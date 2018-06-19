Salvation Army Stresses Caution When Sending Money for Oklahoma Tornado

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army said Thursday scammers are taking advantage of the Oklahoma tornado to get money from people.

The Salvation Army in Columbia reported multiple people getting calls at home from people asking for donations for the Oklahoma disaster.

"The Salvation Army does not make phone calls asking for money for disaster services. Do not become a victim of these scammers," Salvation Army Regional Coordinator Major Richard Trimmell said.

Trimmell added that anyone donating money should stress caution and to physically go to the organization to turn the money in. "If you turn it in to us, we can ensure that it will get down to Oklahoma."

Trimmell said he is not surprised by these scam attempts. "It's part of the human element. It is a shame that people do this, but it happens. We want people to be careful and be sure that the money is going to the right place."