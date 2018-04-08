Sanchez: Concussion Hearings Needed For All Pro Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A congresswoman is calling for the House

Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on head injuries in all

professional sports, not just football.

Rep. Linda Sanchez sent a letter Thursday to the committee's

chairman, Texas Republican Lamar Smith. The California Democrat

says: "I am hopeful new hearings will shine a light on health

concerns in other sports, and encourage similar changes to protect

athletes on all levels."

The committee previously has held hearings on legal issues

related to head injuries in football.

The House Education and Labor Committee held hearings on youth

concussions last year.

Concussions have recently been in the news in sports such as

hockey, baseball and skiing.