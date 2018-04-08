Sanchez: Concussion Hearings Needed For All Pro Sports
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A congresswoman is calling for the House
Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on head injuries in all
professional sports, not just football.
Rep. Linda Sanchez sent a letter Thursday to the committee's
chairman, Texas Republican Lamar Smith. The California Democrat
says: "I am hopeful new hearings will shine a light on health
concerns in other sports, and encourage similar changes to protect
athletes on all levels."
The committee previously has held hearings on legal issues
related to head injuries in football.
The House Education and Labor Committee held hearings on youth
concussions last year.
Concussions have recently been in the news in sports such as
hockey, baseball and skiing.