Sand, Sand, and More Sand

While they're still not sure how much the water will rise, officials decided to better be safe then sorry.

Sand, Lots and lots of sand, the city of Hartsburg began its defense against rising flood waters with sand.

Volunteers from all over the area gathered to help save their homes by making these sandbags.

Volunteer Steven Simmers is trying to help his family. "My dad lives right up the road and I have a lot of friends over here in Hartsburg. We just want to help them out and I don't want to see the town flooded.I like this town. I've been around here for a while."

Area officials say they don't know how high the water will rise.

But they're preparing for the worst.

"We were actually able to get ahead of it this time. We've learned from '93 and '95, knew what we needed," said Sgt. Chad Martin with the Boone County Sheriffs department.

Officials don't know yet how many sandbags they're going to need, but they don't want to take any chances. Officials and volunteers will be making these 30 pound sand bags for at least the next couple of days.

All day spent bagging sand doesn't sound like fun.

But you won't hear any complaining from Simmers."I don't mind being out here as long as I'm helping. It's not hard work to load up bags, put sand in bags," Simmers said. "It's not hard. I just want to help them out."

An entire community coming together to save their homes before the flood.

Trying to guarantee the calm after the storm.

Officials say more than 70 volunteers showed up this morning to help make the sandbags.

They're hoping to keep that number up throughout the week.

Reported by Aaron Cox