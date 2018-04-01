Sanders makes surprise speech to Missouri delegation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri delegates to the Democratic National Convention got a surprise visit from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

State Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple says he spotted Sanders on Tuesday morning in the Philadelphia hotel that Missouri delegates share with those from Illinois and Kansas. So he invited Sanders into their breakfast.

Delegates say Sanders repeated his call for them to rally behind his former rival, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in order to defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

On Monday, similar suggestions drew boos from many Sanders supporters.

But that didn't occur during Sanders' speech Tuesday to Missouri delegates.

Sanders delegate Homer Page, of Columbia, said he thought the previous booing was embarrassing, disrespectful and a betrayal of the political movement that Sanders has led.