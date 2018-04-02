Sanders May Consider Attorney General Race in 2016

JEFFERSON CITY - Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders says he may be interested in running for attorney general in 2016.

Sanders stepped down Saturday as chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party. And he's been touted by many Democrats as a potential statewide candidate.

Sanders says he's focused on winning re-election next year. But when asked by reporters about the attorney general's race, Sanders says it "would be hard not to take a serious look at that office."

The attorney general's office is likely to be open because Democratic incumbent Chris Koster plans to run for governor.

Before taking office as county executive in 2007, Sanders served as the Jackson County prosecutor. He says the attorney general's office is attractive because he would be "going back to my roots" in law enforcement.