S&T's Haunted Mine Celebrates 15th Year

ROLLA (AP) - Engineering students at Missouri University of Science and Technology are putting on a subterranean creep fest for the 15th year.

Students have spooking Halloween-season visitors to the school's Experimental Mine since 1997. The site near the Rolla campus includes an underground mine, quarry, classrooms and labs.

The Haunted Mine has been open the past two weekends. The last chance to tour it is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

Tickets cost $10 for those 11 and older and $8 for younger children as well as S&T students and active military. There's a $2 discount for a donation of three canned goods.

The Haunted Mine raised more than $15,000 last year. Proceeds benefit mining engineering activities and student organizations.