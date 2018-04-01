S&T Students to Take Concrete Canoe to Competition

ROLLA, Mo. - A team of students from the Missouri University of Science and Technology is putting its 225-pound concrete canoe to the test this week.

Students are taking the 20-foot vessel to Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville for a student conference of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The event is Thursday through Saturday.

The Rolla school says student competitors are challenged to design canoes that minimize drag in the water. The canoes also need to be able to hold several paddlers and remain buoyant when completely filled with water.

Teams compete in slalom and endurance events. They're also judged on engineering reports, presentations and displays that show how the vessels were made.

The Missouri S&T students have christened their entry Gone Fishin.'