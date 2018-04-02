Sandy Hook Students, Teachers Head Back to School

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Classes are starting Thursday at a repurposed school for students who survived a shooting rampage three weeks ago in Newtown, Conn.

Desks have been taken to the new building in nearby Monroe along with backpacks and other belongings left behind in the chaos following the Dec. 14 shooting.

Families have been coming in to see the new school, and an open house is scheduled for Wednesday.

David Connors is the father of 8-year-old triplets who escaped unharmed. He says his children have suffered nightmares and jumped at noises.

Experts say it's important for children to get back to a routine and for teachers and parents to offer sensitive reassurances.