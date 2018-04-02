Sanitary Sewer Work to Create Lane Restrictions This Week

COLUMBIA - Sanitary sewer work will create lane restrictions in several locations this week.

The Columbia Public Works Department announced Monday that a contractor will begin constructing sanitary sewer lines at the following locations:

College Ave. & Rogers St. - from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 24

S. Williams St. & Bass Ave. - from 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 25

Alley A, Hitt St. to S. 9th St .- from 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 26

Alley between E. Walnut St. & E. Broadway/N. 5th St. & N. 6th St. - from 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 26

Columbia Public Works urges motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution when in the construction areas and to use an alternate route if possible.