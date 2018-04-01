Santorum Says He's in GOP Race for the Long Haul

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rick Santorum says he's in the GOP presidential race for the long haul even though rival Mitt Romney has a big edge in delegates, campaign cash and organizational resources.

Santorum tells CNN's "State of the Union" that "we're in this to win" and that there's too little difference between Romney and President Barack Obama to satisfy conservative Republicans.

Santorum says conservatives want a chance to nominate a conservative to take on the Democratic incumbent and "we're going to give them an opportunity. The former Pennsylvania senator hasn't qualified for the ballot in all the states on the election calendar and sometimes has had trouble fielding full slates of delegates in some states. But he says he's doing pretty well with scarce resources, compared with the deep-pocketed Romney campaign.