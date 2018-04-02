Santorum Targeting Southern Mo. Before Caucuses

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Presidential candidate Rick Santorum is swinging across southern Missouri in hopes of duplicating his primary victory during the state's Republican caucuses. Santorum is to campaign Saturday at a Springfield business that makes security and fire alarm products. Then he is to head to Cape Girardeau, where he is to be the keynote speaker at the county Lincoln Day banquet. He also plans a rally at the Cape Girardeau airport Saturday night. The former Pennsylvania senator easily won Missouri's nonbinding primary in February. He was the only candidate to campaign in Missouri before that vote. Santorum's latest campaign swing comes a week before the start of Missouri's lengthy Republican caucus process, which will culminate with delegates being bound to presidential candidates in April and June.