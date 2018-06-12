Santos falls in women's tennis NCAA round of 64

TULSA, Okla. — Missouri Tigers junior tennis player Bea Machado Santos fell in the first round 6-3, 2-6 to No. 16 ranked Klara Fabikova in the NCAA Division 1 singles tournament.

Santos was the first Mizzou player to compete in the tournament since 2003.

Fabikova led the first set 3-1 before Santos tied the score, 3-3. Fabikova continued success and secured the first set, 6-3.

Santos came back in the match, taking the second set, 6-3.

In a close third set, Santos and Fabikova alternated leads, with Fabikova ultimately coming out on top win a 6-3 win.

Santos finished her second season at Mizzou with a singles record of 21-17, defeated six ranked opponents, and was named second-team All-SEC.