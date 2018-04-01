Santos Sets New Career High in Owls Win

COLUMBIA -- The no. 18 William Woods University women's basketball team overcame a slow-shooting first-half to earn a 65-51 win over St. Gregory's University on Saturday afternoon at the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic hosted by Columbia College. Junior Priscila Santos led all scorers with a career-high 18-point outing.

After hitting just one of their first 13 shots - a three-pointer by Ashlee Taylor - over the first seven minutes, the Owls found themselves down 3-10.

Back-to-back steals by Taylor would spark a 9-2 run from WWU, as she swiped the ball from Stacy Lee and fed Olivia Storjohann for a three-pointer with 12:54 on the clock to pull the Owls within four. On the next possession, she picked Leah Hill's pocket and pulled up from distance in transition. Her shot was off the mark, but Julia Wells grabbed the putback.

A pair of free throws for SGU were answered by a jumper from Taylor, and Storjohann found Santos in the lane for an easy bucket as WWU tied the score at 12-12 with 11:08 left.

William Woods took its first lead of the game with 10:01 left in the half and would not trail again. The Owls stretched out to a four-point lead, but the Cavaliers were able to reel them in briefly with 6:58 on the clock.

A 30-second timeout with the score deadlocked 22-22 seemed to settle the Owls, as they allowed SGU just three points over the final seven minutes, taking a 33-25 lead into the break.

The Cavaliers were able to pull as close as 38-36 with 14:07 left, but William Woods responded with a 12-4 run over the next 4:21 and kept the margin in double digits down the stretch.

After a 11-for-41 (.268) first-half shooting performance, the Owls improved in the second half to finish with a .333 (22-66) pace. SGU was only able to muster a .302 pace for the game. WWU owned a 48-40 rebounding edge, including a 16-7 margin on the offensive end.

Behind a 7-of-8 performance at the line, Wells joined Santos in double digits on the night with 11. Santos also led WWU with seven rebounds in the contest. Porsche Young led St. Gregory's with 12 points, with Lee chipping in 11.

William Woods improves to 8-1 on the year and will close out the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic on Sunday with a 2 p.m. tilt against AIB College of Business.