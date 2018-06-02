Sapong Named MLS Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) - Sporting Kansas City forward C.J. Sapong has been voted Major League Soccer's Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old, selected 10th in January's draft after playing at James Madison, received 42 percent of media votes, 30 percent of player votes and 34 percent of club votes announced Tuesday.

D.C. United defender Perry Kitchen was second with a total of 34.6, followed by Philadelphia midfielder Michael Farfan (33.5), Portland midfielder Darlington Nagbe (29) and Houston forward Will Bruin (28).

Sapong and Bruin tied for the rookie lead with five goals apiece, and Sapong had five assists.