Satanic worshippers sue over Missouri's abortion law

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A group of Satanic worshippers were suing Missouri's governor and attorney general Wednesday, alleging the state's abortion restrictions are illegal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the federal lawsuit filed on behalf of The Satanic Temple and a Missourian identified only as "Mary Doe" also alleges the law violates the establishment clause barring governmental endorsement of religion.

Missouri law requires abortion providers to give pregnant women information about the fetus' physical characteristics and the fetus' ability to feel pain by at least 22 weeks, and it requires a 72-hour waiting period after counseling.

The suit said the Satanic tenets deny life begins at conception or having an abortion is morally wrong.

Gov. Jay Nixon's spokesman deferred Wednesday to Attorney General Chris Koster, who didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.