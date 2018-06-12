Saturday, May 3: Local Scores

Here are some local scores from in and around Mid-Missouri.

NCAA Baseball

Vanderbilt 5, Missouri 1

NCAA Softball

Alabama 2, Missouri 0

NAIA Baseball

Culver-Stockton 2, Central Methodist 0

William Woods 8, Missouri Baptist 6

NAIA Softball

Central Methodist 9, MidAmerica Nazarene 4

High School Baseball

Sacred Heart 12, Tipton 7

Sacred Heart 16, Jamestown 6

Mexico 8, Battle 2

Mexico 3, Battle 2