Saturday's Sporting Event Rainouts

MID-MISSOURI -- Due to inclement weather, the following sporting events have been cancelled for Saturday:

The Mizzou softball team's game againt the rival Kansas Jayhawks has been postponed. The Tigers will make up the game on Sunday as part of a doubleheader. The first game begins at 12 p.m., with the second game beginning shortly after the conclusion of the first, at approximately 2 p.m.

The baseball doubleheader between AMC foes William Woods and Hannibal-LaGrange has been postponed until Monday at 4 p.m.

Westminster College's softball games with Buena Vista University have been cancelled and will not be postponed.