Scam Artists Asking for Credit Card Numbers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Revenue reminds citizens that none of its employees will contact Missouri taxpayers to ask for credit or debit card numbers.

The Department recently received a report that a citizen received a call from someone who represented himself as "representing the state of Missouri." The phone caller stated that he had an "income tax rebate" for the citizen, but that he would need the citizen's credit card number and expiration date to complete the transaction.

No employee of the Missouri Department of Revenue will ever contact someone to get a person's credit card. If people have questions about tax refunds, they can call the Department of Revenue at 573-751-3505.