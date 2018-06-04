Scam Targets Central Bank Customers in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An apparent scam has been targeting customers of a mid-Missouri bank.

Automated phone calls have been warning people that there is a problem with their Central Bank debit cards.

But the bank's senior vice president, Dan Westhues, tells the Jefferson City News Tribune that the bank is not responsible for the calls. He says it appears to be a scam to collect private, secure information about people's bank accounts.

The calls even went to some people who were not customers of Central Bank.

Westhues says scammers sometimes target Central Bank because it is a large bank with an easy-to-use name.