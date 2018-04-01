Scam targets some mid-Missouri bank customers

JEFFERSON CITY — A scam targeted customers of Hawthorn Bank in Mid-Missouri recently.

According to the bank, some customers got automated phone calls telling them their debit or credit card has been locked or frozen. Customers were then asked to give their credit card information.

Bank officials believe the scam may be based overseas.

If customers recieve an automated call, they are advised to hang up. If they do answer, they should contact the bank immediately.