Schlafly Beer Trademark Flap Headed to Trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A family dispute between a prominent conservative activist in St. Louis and her beer-making nephew is headed to federal trademark court.

Phyllis Schlafly opposes her nephew Tom's efforts to trademark the name "Schlafly." The St. Louis Brewery LLC was co-founded by Tom Schlafly and has produced beer under that name since 1991.

The. St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied the brewer's request for a pre-trial judgment and instead is scheduling the case for trial.

Phyllis Schlafly is a nationally known conservative activist and attorney who leads the Eagle Forum, which she founded in 1972 to help defeat the proposed Equal Rights Amendment.