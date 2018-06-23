Schmidt Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - Jonah Schmidt was named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week on Monday for his efforts last week. The Tiger senior had a great weekend, anchoring a lineup that got 22 runs in a series win at Kansas State, giving Mizzou their third-straight Big 12 series win. The honor marks the first career Big 12 weekly award for Schmidt.

Schmidt hit .500 while slugging 1.083 with an OBP of .571 to guide Mizzou to its third-straight Big 12 series win at Kansas State over the weekend. The senior tallied a pair of home runs, a double and accounted for 13 total bases while scoring a team-high five runs and knocking in three RBI, just one off of the team lead for the weekend. For the week, he batted .438 after going 1-for-4 at Missouri State on Tuesday.

In the KSU series, Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Tigers' Friday night win in Manhattan. Schmidt hit an RBI double to tie the game in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the same inning as MU never trailed after that point. On Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, launching a solo shot in the fourth inning. In Sunday's series-clinching win, he launched another solo dinger, his sixth of the season, while going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead Mizzou to a 12-8 victory.

Schmidt's weekend performance raised his average to .375 in Big 12 play, which ranks fourth in the league and his season average goes to .326, 11th in the Conference. He also ranks third in Big 12 contests with a .600 slugging percentage and his 48 total bases are seventh.

Schmidt and Mizzou will be back in action this weekend with its final home series of the year against Texas Tech.