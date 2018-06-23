Schneider and Jones Equal School Records in Softball Sweep

FULTON, MO - Sophomores Sarah Schneider and Lori Jones tied school records in the Westminster College softball team's season and home-opening sweep of Grinnell College Sunday on Blue Jay Field. The Blue Jays are 2-0 while Grinnell stands 0-2.



Schneider tied Beth Hancock's school record, set in 2007, with 14 strikeouts, and limited Grinnell to one hit in a 7-0 shut out victory. Junior Morgan Shipley went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and recorded 14 put outs behind the plate. Sophomore Rai'an Harris went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for a Westminster squad which took advantage of six Grinnell errors.



Jones tied Robyn McArthur's school record, set in 1995, with two home runs. Jones went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, and freshman Molly Adler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Sophomore Brittany Lee pulled double duty. Lee went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and picked up the win on the mound, limiting Grinnell to one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters.