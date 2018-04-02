Schnuck's Refuses to Give Details on Salad Bar Purge

COLUMBIA - With at least 23 people across the St. Louis area sick due to an E. coli outbreak, Schnuck's refused to say Friday whether it is clearing items from its salad bars in Columbia and Jefferson City as it has done in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis County Health Department determined the outbreak is foodborne, but has yet to determine which food is carrying it. Spokesperson for Schnucks, Paul Simon, said, "E. coli is a serious issue and the Schnucks Food Safety team is taking this very servious--proactively and voluntarily--pulling and replacing products that recent history tells us could be sources." Simon refused to say which foods were replaced in what he calls "an effort to not alarm consumers unnecessarily."

Simon also refused to comment on whether or not the items from the Schnuck's salad bars in central Missouri have removed and replaced. However, one Columbia resident feels safer due to the action in St. Louis.

"I think the fact that they are taking action even though the source has not been pinpointed is great. It makes me feel safer shopping here," said Mike Sands.

The St. Louis County Health Department is currently testing for the source of the E. Coli.