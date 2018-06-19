Schnucks Customers Dismayed by Credit Card Breach

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Many customers of the Schnucks grocery chain are upset about the credit card fraud that has victimized dozens of people.

Investigators told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they continue to receive complaints from Schnucks customers. It still isn't clear how the security breach occurred. For now, investigators are telling people who shop at Schnucks to pay with cash or checks.

Schnucks Markets Inc. has said in three written statements that it is cooperating with investigators and has hired an outside forensics firm to get to the bottom of what happened.

But some customers tell the newspaper that Schnucks isn't doing enough. Mary Lowe wonders why signs aren't placed at the door of stores alerting customers to the credit card concern.