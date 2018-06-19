Schnucks HQ Worker Charged With Stealing $111,000

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A University City woman who worked in the accounting department at Schnucks headquarters in Maryland Heights faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $111,000 from the supermarket chain.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Lolita Martin was charged with removing money from a cash box at the company's main offices. Martin was responsible for overseeing the box, which was used to provide change for the company cafeteria.

The company fired Martin in May amid an internal investigation. Defense attorney Mark Fredman declined comment but said his client plans to plead not guilty.