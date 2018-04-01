Schnucks Recalls Devil's Food Cake

COLUMBIA - Schnucks Bakery issued a voluntary recall Monday on all Devil's Food Cakes decorated with pecans sold in 98 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.

A news release from Schnuck Market, Inc. on the recall warned anyone with a pecan or nut allergy that consumed this product may be at risk for serious reaction.

Lori Willis, Schnuck Market, Inc. director of communications, said the company discovered the issue during an ingredient and label review. Although pecans were visible on top, they were not disclosed on the label and no pecans were baked inside.

"There is a very little individual chance of causing an allergic reaction because pecans were visible on top, but we wanted to play it safe and alert our customers," she said.

Customers are urged to check "Schnucks Bakery 8" Devil's Food Cake" and "Schnucks Bakery ½ Devil's Food Cake" for the pecans.

There have not been reports of illness associated with the recall, but if customers are worried about a potential allergic reaction they should contact their physician. The specified products may be returned for a full refund.

Willis noted Schnuck Market, Inc. won the 2009 Black Pearl Award, presented by the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP). She said Schnucks strives to adhere to those standards daily.

"We have a dedicated staff and are proud of our food safety," she said.

Customers with questions can contact the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400.