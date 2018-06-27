Schnucks Recalls Watermelons for Salmonella Concerns

MISSOURI - Chamberlain Farms is extending an original recall of cantaloupes to now include watermelons due to concerns of Salmonella.

The watermelons being recalled contain a sticker reading, "Indian Hills -- Product of USA."

If a watermelon has the sticker, Schnucks advises not to use it.

Customers can return the watermelons for a full refund.

A Schnucks media release states all watermelons as of September 7th came from farms outside the recall area.