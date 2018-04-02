Schnucks Seeks Dismissal of Security Breach Suits

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The suburban St. Louis-based supermarket chain Schnuck Markets Inc. wants a federal court to dismiss two lawsuits related to a security breach of customer credit and debit cards.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the two lawsuits seek class-action status. Schnucks said in dismissal motions that the plaintiffs didn't have standing to sue and couldn't prove they suffered any harm.

One suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago; the other in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Schnucks announced in late March that hackers had accessed their system and were stealing payment card data. The company later said that 2.4 million cards, used at 79 stores from December to late March, were affected.

Schnucks says in its motions that card users were compensated for the fraudulent activity.