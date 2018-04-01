Schnucks: Source of Credit Card Problem Found

ST. LOUIS - The Schnucks grocery store chain says it's found the source of a credit card fraud problem that has victimized dozens of people.

In a news release Saturday, Schnucks Markets Inc. announced that the computer forensic firm it hired discovered that a computer code was recording customers' credit and debit card numbers. The suburban St. Louis-based grocery says it's taken "comprehensive measures" designed to block further access.

CEO Scott Schnuck described what happened as a "cyberattack" and says the company is cooperating with authorities.

The chain learned March 15 that some customers had noticed unauthorized charges for credit cards they used at Schnucks. Shoppers were encouraged to pay with cash or checks until the fraud problem was resolved.

Authorities said many of the unauthorized charges were at out-of-state big box stores.