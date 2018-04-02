School Assembly on Origins of Life

Mike Riddle lectures across the country for Answers in Genesis a Kentucky-based ministry. Riddle is giving sermons this Sunday at two Potosi churches, before speaking to middle and high school students Monday. His talk for the school assembly is called "Fascinating Facts About Origins." The group, Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, told the school district the assembly would violate the U.S. Constitution. But Superintendent Randy Davis disagreed, saying Riddle's topic will be science, not religion.