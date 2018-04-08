School Board Discusses Overcrowding

Overcrowding at the Columbia Public School District has become the major problem. More than 400 additional students enrolled this semester increasing elementary school enrollment by three percent and high schools by two percent. Board members said they must solve the problem in the near future.

"The next step would be to provide all of data from educational adaquecy study, the engineering study, and the communication input through the survey process to the long range facility planning task for school and review. And they will make recommendations to the Board of Education," Michelle Baumstark from Columbia Public Schools said.

Once the board has all the data from the survey, members will try to figure out how to solve the problem. Community members can also go to the school website to give feedback.