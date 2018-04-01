School board perseveres despite state takeover

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Life can get pretty lonely on the St. Louis Board of Education, an elected body with virtually no power after the state took over the beleaguered city public school system seven years ago.

A three-member panel of political appointees known as the Special Administrative Board oversees school finances and sets education policy. However, the seven-member school board continues to meet regularly, keeping close tabs on St. Louis Public Schools while regularly voicing its opposition to policies over which it has no control.

School Board president David Jackson and other members say they've been able to work behind the scenes with their counterparts as well as Superintendent Kelvin Adams. They're also preparing for the expected return of local control over city schools in June 2016.