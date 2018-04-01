School Board Raises Teacher Pay

The Board of Education considered increasing the teachers' minimum salary to $33,000. A second proposal was on the list to discuss, increasing the base salary for teachers by one thousand dollars. With the base salary increase, teachers' total salaries would change on an individual basis."

There is an index, and, you know, the index does reward people for their years of teaching," said BLANK.

Lynn Barnett understands why the board is considering the increase."

The board of education is very supportive of increased funding, or increased salaries for teachers and support staff, and I don't think they would do one without the other," said Assistant Superintendent Lynn Barnett.