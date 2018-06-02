School Board Takes Action on Mill Creek Overcrowding

COLUMBIA- Approximately 100 students at Mill Creek Elementary will enter their final months as a Mill Creek student Friday morning. The decision to transfer the 100 students was finalized at a Columbia School Board special session Thursday morning.

Some parents are unhappy after finding out there their students will be transferring to one of three other elementary schools for the fall of 2014. About 50 students will transfer to Paxton-Keeley Elementary School, an additional 30 will go to Grant Elementary and about 20 will transfer to Russell Boulevard Elementary School.

The decision was reached as a short-term solution to ease overcrowding at Mill Creek Elementary.

(Editor's note: This story was modified to delete a reference to visits to location sites by the Long-Range Facilities Planning Committee. Those visits have already occurred.)