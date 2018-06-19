School Board to Decide Fate of Principal

WARDSVILLE - The school board that voted to not renew Lori Winslow's contract in Febraury debated the same measure today in Blair Oaks Middle School. After the original decision, Winslow filed for an appeal. After a closed meeting on Tuesday night, the school board could not come to a decision that night, so they had another closed session, where they debated the issue for over four hours tonight.

School board member Greg Russell said there was no guarantee there would be a decision after tonight. If a decision is made, Winslow will be notified within twenty-four hours, and the public will know in seventy-two hours.

After the meeting, Russell could not confirm if a decision was made. However, there currently is not another deliberation meeting on this matter.