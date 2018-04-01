School Boards Fight for Power

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two school boards are competing for power in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that a majority of the city's school board still claims it has authority over city schools. But school superintendent Diana Bourisaw says she only needs to report to a new school board appointed by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state-appointed board was created when the St. Louis School District lost accreditation. Bourisaw did not consult with the locally elected school board when she recently laid off 34 employees of the district. The local school board members say they should at least share power with the state-appointed board.