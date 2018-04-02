School Bus Crashes Near Rock Bridge State Park

A school bus from the Jefferson City Firley YMCA carrying more than 30 students went off the road this afternoon near Rock Bridge State Park. The accident happened about 1:30 pm on route N in Boone County. Crews closed the road to work the scene. Ambulances from Boone Hospital Center and University Hospital had more than a dozen students on stretchers, assessing their injuries. Crews responding included the Missouri Highway Patrol, Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department. No word yet on the extent of the injuries. KOMU has crews on the scene.