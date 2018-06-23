School Bus Runs Off Road in Northeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

EWING (AP) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a school bus accident in northeast Missouri.

WGEM-TV reports the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday north of the Lewis County town of Ewing.

The station reports the bus was on its top in a ditch along a local highway, and several children appeared to have injuries.

Helicopter ambulances and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene. Patrol Sgt. Brent Bernhardt says a command post was set up at an auto repair shop.

Ewing is located about 125 miles northwest of St. Louis.