School Celebrates End of MAP Testing with Game

KINGDOM CITY -After working long and hard in preparation for the Missouri Assessment Program, or MAP tests, students at Hatton McCredie Elementary celebrated its' completion Thursday afternoon. Students from all grade levels gathered at the assembly to participate in many fun competitions-- all modeled after the television game show, Minute-To-Win-It. For example, students had 60 seconds to complete outrageous tasks using objects commonly found around the house. These tasks ranged from throwing toilet paper rolls through hula-hoops to picking up penne pasta placed around a table using only a piece of spaghetti.

"I had to put a baseball hat on my head," student Joshua Craghead said. "And there was a kite string attached to it and I had to run around for 60 seconds. It was fun."

Students even had the pleasure of watching their teachers participate. Principal Jenny Bilbro decided to hold the second annual competition as a reward to the students for their efforts.

And while Joshua and other students said the tests weren't very difficult, they all did agree they were glad the testing was over.