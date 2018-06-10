SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Thursday, January 21

COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri schools were making snow accomodations Thursday.

The following school districts were closed Thursday:

Camdenton R-III School District

Morgan R-1 School District

Morgan R-2 School District

School of the Osage

Maries R-1 School District

This article lists only school district closings. You can see all closings and cancelations on the closings page.