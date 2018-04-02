School district will fill three leadership vacancies

COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools will recommend three individuals to fill critical vacancies within the school district to the Board of Education at its next meeting.

Columbia Public Schools will recommend Kevin Brown, Brian Kurz and Michelle Flores-Holz for the assistant superintendent of secondary education, chief human resource officer and principal at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School respectively.

The position of assistant superintendent of secondary education has been vacant since January, 2015, and the school district’s chief human resource officer position has been vacant since August, 2015. Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School’s current principal Tim Majerus will move to Beulah Ralph Elementary school this summer.