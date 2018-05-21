School Employee Charged with Statutory Rape

By: The Associated Press

CARTHAGE (AP) - Investigators allege a former southwest Missouri teacher's aide who is charged with one count of statutory rape had sexual contact with several students.

Forty-year-old Janice Lorene Rusk, of rural Carthage, was charged Tuesday with second-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy involving a 16-year-old male student. She was a teacher's aide for special education students at Jasper High School. The district says she no longer works there.

Court records quote a Jasper County detective writing that he was called by state social services in March about incidents of sexual contact between Rusk and "several juvenile males."

The Carthage Press reports a phone number listed for Rusk was disconnected Tuesday. Online court records don't indicate if she has an attorney.

Rusk bonded out of jail Tuesday on $5,000 bond.