School Fire Called Arson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Charles County Sheriff's Department says arson is the cause of a fire that damaged portable classrooms outside Castlio Elementary School in suburban St. Louis. K-S-D-K News reports that investigators say gasoline was used as an accelerant in the fire that broke out early Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that several rooms in the school building had been vandalized. Cottleville Fire Chief Rob Wylie says damage at the scene is similar to vandalism and arson that happened last weekend to a nearby construction trailer