School for the Deaf Celebrates Awareness Week

FULTON - The Missouri School for the Deaf is holding several events for this year's International Deaf Awareness Week.

Deaf celebrity chef Kurt Ramborger from "Chopped" will speak and give a cooking demonstration September 26 at 7 p.m. in Harrison Gym. The exhibition is open to the public.

The school is also offering tours and educational booths about deaf and hard of hearing services.